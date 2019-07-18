Ferrari FXX K Evo: un esemplare sfreccia fra i cordoli del Nurburgring

View this post on Instagram

First of all I have to thank @gregb.23 for the incredible experience to drive his FXXK Evo in my beloved Nordschleife . I went in with a knife tucked away in my racing suit to be ready to kill myself in case of a crash, so I wouldn’t have to pay him back for the damage. I did just one in lap to warm up the tyres, one fast lap and one cool down lap. My first time ever driving the FXXK and it was my first time driving a race car with slick tyres on the Nordschleife. I was fast but not at my limit and far from the car’s limit. I was scared of bottoming out, because all that carbonfiber costs like my daughter’s life and if the car bounced, we would have gone straight into the barriers. I have to say that the car is impressive. It never touched anywhere, it was very agile and it felt perfect there also if it has been developed for flat racetracks. I felt happy like very few times in car. The whole Nordschleife was just for me and other two cars in one of my dream cars. What a fantastic experience! Regarding time laps I did a 7:19 which in the Track Record Configuration would be 7:14 and the ideal time with the in and out laps 7:06. If I had another few laps to get the feeling of the car I could have gone below 7 minutes, although those are still close to the best road car times. I believe she can lap 30/40 seconds below 7 minutes. #FXXKEvo #FXXK #Ferrari #DrivingFerrari #CorseClienti #Nurburgring #Nordschleife #car #cars #sportscar #supercar #auto #automotive #drivetastefully #neverenoughhp #iamallergictotractioncontrol #powerslidelover