Ferrari FXX K Evo: un esemplare sfreccia fra i cordoli del Nurburgring

Avete mai visto una Ferrari FXX K Evo correre alla massima velocità sul circuito del Nurburgring? PowerslideLover ha postato su Instagram una breve clip in cui si vede proprio lui guidare un esemplare della potente ed esclusiva supercar di Maranello, non sua ma di un amico.
Possiamo ipotizzare, quindi, che il pilota non abbia spinto al massimo la costosissima vettura per evitare danni e/o graffi.
Ferrari FXX K Evo: un esemplare della hypercar mostra (quasi) tutta la sua potenza
Nel post pubblicato su Instagram, PowerslideLover afferma di aver effettuare un giro per scaldare le gomme, un secondo veloce e un terzo di raffreddamento. Inoltre, egli riporta che si è trattata della prima volta alla guida di una Ferrari FXX K Evo e di un’auto da corsa dotata di gomme slick sul tracciato del Nurburgring.
I tempi sul giro cronometrati sono stati leggermente superiori ai 7 minuti. Tuttavia, egli riporta che sarebbe potuto scendere al di sotto di questo tempo se avesse fatto qualche giro in più di “riscaldamento”. PowerslideLover crede di poter recuperare 30/40 secondi senza troppi problemi.
Vi ricordiamo che la Ferrari FXX K Evo è stata presentata ufficialmente dal cavallino rampante nell’ottobre 2017 come serie limitata, portando con sé un pacchetto d’aggiornamento dei modelli esistenti.
Sotto il cofano troviamo lo stesso motore V12 da 6.3 litri con potenza di 1050 CV (860 CV erogati dal propulsore termico e 190 CV da quello elettrico) e oltre 900 nm di coppia massima. Il powertrain a 12 cilindri è abbinato a un cambio F1 a doppia frizione a 7 rapporti.
Le modifiche presenti sulla versione Evo riguardano l’aerodinamica e il peso grazie all’utilizzo maggiore della fibra di carbonio. Il cambiamento estetico più evidente si trova sul retro: qui abbiamo un alettone fisso con profilo biplano abbinato a una pinna.
Rispetto alla versione precedente, la Ferrari FXX K Evo presenta un carico verticale superiore del 23% e raggiunge i 640 kg a 200 km/h e supera gli 830 kg a velocità massima.
First of all I have to thank @gregb.23 for the incredible experience to drive his FXXK Evo in my beloved Nordschleife . I went in with a knife tucked away in my racing suit to be ready to kill myself in case of a crash, so I wouldn’t have to pay him back for the damage. I did just one in lap to warm up the tyres, one fast lap and one cool down lap. My first time ever driving the FXXK and it was my first time driving a race car with slick tyres on the Nordschleife. I was fast but not at my limit and far from the car’s limit. I was scared of bottoming out, because all that carbonfiber costs like my daughter’s life and if the car bounced, we would have gone straight into the barriers. I have to say that the car is impressive. It never touched anywhere, it was very agile and it felt perfect there also if it has been developed for flat racetracks. I felt happy like very few times in car. The whole Nordschleife was just for me and other two cars in one of my dream cars. What a fantastic experience! Regarding time laps I did a 7:19 which in the Track Record Configuration would be 7:14 and the ideal time with the in and out laps 7:06. If I had another few laps to get the feeling of the car I could have gone below 7 minutes, although those are still close to the best road car times. I believe she can lap 30/40 seconds below 7 minutes. #FXXKEvo #FXXK #Ferrari #DrivingFerrari #CorseClienti #Nurburgring #Nordschleife #car #cars #sportscar #supercar #auto #automotive #drivetastefully #neverenoughhp #iamallergictotractioncontrol #powerslidelover