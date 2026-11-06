Stellantis tops 800,000 sales in South America, leading Brazil and Argentina

Stellantis sold more than 800,000 vehicles in South America between January and October 2026, equal to roughly one in every five new vehicles registered across the region. The group leads the market in both Brazil and Argentina. Brazil accounts for more than 640,000 units and a market share above 26.5%. In Argentina, vans stand out, with Stellantis reaching a 49% share year to date and the Fiat Fiorino becoming the best-selling model in its category in October.

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Stellantis reaches 800,000 sales in South America as Fiat, Ram and Leapmotor gain ground

In Brazil, Stellantis captured 54% of the pickup market, its strongest result in the past three years. The Strada, Toro and Titano contributed 194,469 registrations during the first ten months, giving Fiat a 47.5% share of the segment. Over the same period, Ram sold 27,403 vehicles, up 15.4% from 2025.

In October alone, the Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 accounted for 85.4% of registrations among full-size pickups. The Rampage ranked second in the midsize pickup category with a share close to 20%.

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The Fiat Strada remains Brazil’s most registered vehicle, with 142,312 units from January through October. In the national ranking, the Argo sits third with 80,404 registrations, while the Mobi ranks tenth with 54,594. Fiat therefore remains the country’s leading brand with 468,647 registrations, more than 78,500 units ahead of its closest rival. The brand also leads the compact hybrid SUV segment with 20,137 units and a 37.8% share, as well as the van market with 25,952 units and a 35.8% share.

Citroën recorded its strongest month in five months in Brazil during October, with 2,792 registrations, up 10% from September. The C3 reached 1,526 units, its best monthly result in two years, rising 16% from September and 10% from October 2025. Registrations of the model increased 11% during the first ten months of the year. The Peugeot Expert finished October in second place among D-segment vans with a 26.7% market share.

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Leapmotor has surpassed 8,000 sales in South America and recorded an increase of nearly 31% in Brazil in October compared with September, the strongest growth among brands operating in the country according to Stellantis. The battery-electric C10 captured more than 42% of the large electric SUV segment during the month and 48% year to date.

Including the Ultra-Hybrid version, the C10 ranks among the three best-selling electrified SUVs in its category. Since September, the B10 has also added a range-extender version that uses a gasoline engine as a generator alongside the fully electric model.