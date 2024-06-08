Stellantis closes May with smashing success in Mexico: record sales and double-digit growth

This sales success is due to the Stellantis Group‘s hard work to consolidate its leading position in the Mexican automotive market, offering high-quality products and services that meet the needs of an increasingly broad and diverse customer base. Here come the unit numbers sold in Mexico in May.

Stellantis leads Mexican sales market in May

Stellantis just ended May on a high note in Mexico, with a total of 7,404 units sold. This is an outstanding result that clearly represents very significant growth over the previous year. An improvement that the Stellantis Group has worked hard to achieve to consolidate its position as one of the major players in the Mexican automotive market.

What brands have contributed to this success? All of the group’s brands contributed to the positive result, with Ram, Jeep, Dodge, Fiat, Peugeot and Alfa Romeo posting double-digit sales increases.

Ram, the group’s leading brand, did played a rather key role in achieving this result with 1,804 units sold. Ram’s sales were dragged by the great success of the Ram 700 (785 units) and the Ram ProMaster, which recorded a large 60 percent increase when compared to May 2023.

The Jeep brand also made a big contribution with 1,663 units, achieving its best May month since the year 2014. Among the most popular models were, Jeep JT, Jeep Compass and Jeep Grand Cherokee, which achieved their best sales numbers for the month of May since ever. Jeep Renegade, on the other hand, posted an excellent 32 percent increase over 2023.

Turning to the Dodge brand, a 31 percent increase over May 2023 was confirmed, with 1,367 units sold. Among the most successful models we see, Dodge Attitude with 796 units sold, Dodge Journey which sold 494 cars and Dodge Durango which had the highest number of sales for the month of May since 2016.

As for Fiat, it was confirmed that it achieved the best May month ever in terms of sales. 1,074 units were distributed, which is equivalent to a +12% increase over May 2023. Specifically we see the Fiat Pulse with 378 units sold, Fiat Mobi which was purchased 244 times, and finally Fiat Fastback and Fiat Argo which sold 206 units each. All models have made an excellent contribution to the brand’s success in Mexico’s automotive market.

Peugeot recorded an excellent target of 1,473 units sold and achieved the best May ever. Among the most popular models among the public are Peugeot 2008, Peugeot Rifter, Peugeot Manager and Peugeot Expert which all achieved the best May sales number ever. While the Peugeot 3008 recorded a strong 54 percent increase over the same month in the previous 2023.

To finish, we find Alfa Romeo, which with 23 units sold, recorded the best sales month since the year 2018. It was a banner month for Stellantis in Mexico, demonstrating in every corner of the world the strength of the group and its ability to meet the needs of an increasingly broad and diverse customer base.

May’s results demonstrate, as always, Stellantis’ commitment to its work and particularly, on this occasion, to the Mexican market and its desire to offer high-quality products and services to its customers. The group’s future in Mexico appears full of opportunities, with the goal of continuing to grow and consolidate its leadership in the automotive market.