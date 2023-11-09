Stellantis stops selling Fiat Mobi, Argo, and other models in Argentina

Stellantis, the automotive giant born from the merger of FCA (Fiat Chrysler) and PSA (Peugeot Citroën), has decided to halt the sale of some imported models in Argentina. This decision is a response to importation difficulties and the low demand for these vehicles. Stellantis will shift its focus toward domestically produced models, which have a larger market share.

Stellantis is currently suspending the sale of certain well-known models like Fiat Mobi and Argo in Argentina

The models that Stellantis has removed from the November price lists are as follows:

the sportier version of the Fiat 500, produced in Poland, which had made various appearances in and out of the Argentine market. It was last relaunched in July 2021 but was nearly impossible to find at dealerships. Peugeot 2008: the compact Segment B SUV, produced in Brazil, which is about to be replaced by the new generation produced in Argentina. The current model has depleted its inventory and will no longer be imported.

Stellantis has several launch plans for imported models in 2024, including the new Peugeot 2008 II, the new Citroen C3, the new electric Fiat 500, and the new Jeep Compass. The complete list of upcoming updates was published in recent days.

Naturally, in Argentina, Stellantis will concentrate more on cars produced in its local facilities, including the two best-selling cars in the country, the Fiat Cronos and the Peugeot 208. Fiat Mobi, Argo, and similar models will continue to be sold successfully in Brazil.