Stellantis reinforces its team in North America with a high profile nomination

Stellantis naming Rajoielle Register to head marketing for North America. Rajoielle Register (Raj) assumes the position of Senior Vice President of Regional Marketing for Stellantis North America. Beginning June 4, Register will lead the company’s marketing, media and analytics activities in this key region, with the goal of enhancing the group’s iconic brands. With this strategic appointment, the automotive group aims to consolidate its presence in one of the most important markets globally, accelerating its transition to electrification and enhancing the value of its iconic brands.

Raj has a long career in automotive marketing, with senior experience in multinational companies such as Ford and Sysco. In particular, he has held key roles in electric vehicle marketing, demonstrating a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities of this evolving industry.

Stellantis has made the decision to restructure the North American marketing department to better support Register’s vision. Marketing, social media and digital, website, analytics, and paid media operations will now be centralized under one leadership, facilitating faster and more effective decision making.

Register’s main goal will be to create marketing strategies that highlight the strength and uniqueness of Stellantis brands, such as Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep and Ram. Through innovative and targeted campaigns, Register will aim to win the hearts of North American consumers and consolidate the group’s leadership in the market.

Register’s appointment coincides with a time of great transformation for Stellantis, which is accelerating its electrification plan with the introduction of a new range of electric vehicles to the U.S. market. Register’s experience and expertise will be critical to the success of this strategy and to achieving Stellantis’ ambitious goals in North America.

North America represents a strategically important market for Stellantis with significant growth potential. With Register’s nomination and the strengthening of the marketing team, the automotive group demonstrates its commitment to consolidating its presence in this region and becoming the undisputed leader in the automotive industry. In fact, the appointment of Rajoielle Register marks the beginning of a new chapter for Stellantis in North America. With an experienced and innovative marketing team, the group is poised to conquer new challenges and lead the transition to a more sustainable and electrifying automotive future.