New Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe: a new video previews its potential design

A video has been published on the Q Cars YouTube channel imagining the possible changes to the 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe. The video speculates on the updates expected for that year, or at the latest, the following year for this famous Jeep SUV. It imagines a slight design change for the SUV, which in its current version hit the market in 2021.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe: a new video previews possible design changes

Even though these renders of the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe are purely hypothetical, they maintain the adventurous yet elegant and characteristic style of this authentic Jeep SUV. This vehicle will continue to play an important role in the lineup of the American automaker Stellantis, which considers it one of its main global brands.

The video also discusses potential changes to the Jeep Grand Cherokee lineup. As for the engine of the 4xe version, we do not expect significant changes. Remember, this engine combines two powerful engines: a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine, capable of generating up to 272 horsepower, and a new electric motor that can deliver up to 145 horsepower individually.

The combined power of Jeep’s electrified SUV can reach a maximum of 380 horsepower. We will therefore see what new developments will come in the coming months for the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe from the Stellantis group. What is certain is that if there are changes, they will be made to further improve this model and keep it always a step ahead of its direct market rivals.