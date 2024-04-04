Dodge Durango 2026: here’s what the new generation could look like

Dodge is preparing to launch several models that muscle car enthusiasts might not like very much. Last month, the American brand of Stellantis presented the Dodge Charger Daytona, a new two- and four-door coupe. The difference with past models is that it will also hit the market in electric versions. But it will not be the only model of the brand to offer zero emissions, since it will also be the turn of the Durango.

Will the New Dodge Durango 2026 really be like this?

Don’t worry, because the Charger 2025 gasoline versions with 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged Hurricane six-cylinder engines will also arrive. After the Daytona‘s debut, it will probably be the Durango‘s turn, which is currently at its third generation dating back to 2010 and which shares many elements with the old Jeep Grand Cherokee.

It is no secret that Dodge is thinking about the end of the current Durango and offering the fourth generation of the model on the market, after a 14-year career. Its successor could debut in 2026 and, in all likelihood, will also hit the market in an electric version. But as happened with the new Charger, the Durango will also offer variants with internal combustion engines.

The future flagship model of the Stellantis brand will be gritty and fast, but there is very little information about it at the moment. However, several designers are trying to imagine what the new generation of Durango could look like, taking inspiration from the style of the new Daytona.

A video by Theottle published on YouTube shows what the 2026 Durango could look like, which features a front and rear similar to the new Charger, an orange color that enhances its sporty look, a muscular hood and sporty rims. We will find out if it will really be like this in a few months, when the prototype will take to the streets for the first tests.