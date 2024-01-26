Fiat Argo and Cronos 2025: new versions of Firefly engines coming soon

Fiat is gearing up for the launch of the updated versions of Fiat Argo and Fiat Cronos in Brazil, set to coincide with the Model Year 2025. This move comes in response to the new regulations of the Proconve L8 program. These regulations impose stricter limits on Nmog + Nox emissions (non-methane organic gases + nitrogen oxides), reducing them from 80 mg/km to 50 mg/km in the first phase (2025-2026), then to 40 mg/km (2027-2028), and finally to 30 mg/km from 2029.

The 2025 editions of Fiat Argo and Cronos will feature the more environmentally friendly Firefly ECO engines

To meet these new requirements, the Italian automaker is developing updated versions of its Firefly 1.0 and 1.3 engines, focusing on lower emissions and higher energy efficiency. The new variants of these engines will be named ECO, highlighting their environmental compliance. Specifically, the ECO 1.0 and Drive ECO 1.0 versions will be introduced for the 2025 Argo and Cronos models.

The 1.3-liter Firefly ECO, also known as ECO PL8, might be used in the Drive and Trekking versions of the Argo and Drive and Precision versions of the Cronos, although this has not been officially confirmed by the Stellantis brand.

These updates align with the global trend towards greater sustainability and environmental respect. Interestingly, while the Proconve L7 calculated emissions per unit, the PL8 is based on the average of a manufacturer’s fleet, allowing less polluting models to offset those with higher emissions. This is a strategic move for the Stellantis brand, offering more flexibility in complying with environmental regulations without compromising the diversity of its product range.

Aesthetically, the latest prototypes of the 2025 Fiat Cronos and Fiat Argo spotted do not show significant changes, suggesting the focus has primarily been on technical aspects and sustainability.

However, the unveiling is expected in the second half of 2024, marking a significant step forward for the Turin-based brand in the Brazilian market and in meeting increasingly stringent environmental standards.