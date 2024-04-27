Peugeot 2008: Stellantis announce production in Argentina

Stellantis reported an important new investment in the El Palomar plant in Argentina for producing the New Peugeot 2008. The new model will represent an important milestone for the company, as it marks a first production of a Stellantis SUV in Argentina. This $270 million investment comes on top of the $320 million previously invested in transforming the plant and implementing the CMP modular platform.

New Peugeot 2008 is a versatile compact SUV that has enjoyed great success worldwide.

The production in Argentine is an important step for Stellantis, which intends to strengthen its presence in the South American market, especially in the fast-growing SUV segment. It will feature cutting-edge technologies and a sleek design, making it an ideal choice for customers looking for a modern and reliable vehicle.

Announcement of the New Peugeot 2008 production in Argentina is part of Stellantis’ “Next Level” strategic plan for South America. This plan aims to consolidate the company’s leadership in the region, decarbonize mobility and expand its business. The total planned investment for the Next Level plan is $400 million between 2025 and 2030.

Stellantis is committed to leading the transition to more sustainable mobility in South America. Production of the New Peugeot 2008 in Argentina will be carried out using environmentally friendly production technologies, and the model will also be available in a hybrid version.

Announcing production in Argentina of the New Peugeot 2008 is a strong signal of Stellantis commitment to the South American market. The company is optimistic that this new model will help strengthen its leadership in the region and lead the transition to more sustainable mobility.

Production of the New Peugeot 2008 in Argentina will have a not insignificant positive impact on the local economy. It is estimated that the project will create about 500 new direct and indirect jobs and help increase domestic industrial production. Additionally, having the presence of an automotive giant like Stellantis in Argentina also will attract new investment and help promote technological development in the local automotive sector.

Obviously this announcement is important news for Stellantis, for the Argentine economy, and for the future of mobility in South America.

The new model will reinforce Stellantis’ position as a leader in the regional automotive market and help lead the transition to more sustainable mobility.