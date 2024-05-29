Jeep Compass: here’s how it could change with the new generation

The new generation of Jeep Compass will be based on the same platform previously used by Peugeot e-3008 and Opel Grandland. The model will debut on the market by the end of 2024 and will be offered in plug-in, mild hybrid, and other fully electric versions. The intention of Antonio Filosa, CEO of the American brand, is to offer both electric models and versions with internal combustion engines, to give potential customers a wide choice.

Jeep Compass: will the future generation be like this?

The new Jeep Compass will be more squared off compared to the current model and will have two trim levels, one of which is called “Trail Rated”. This trim will be designed primarily for off-road use and will have a higher ground clearance and more robust finishes. The interiors will also be updated and will feature a completely renewed layout and will be inspired by the Opel Grandland, which will have a 16-inch display and a series of cutting-edge technological elements.

While waiting to discover more details about it, Auto Express has published a render that imagines the design of the future model coming. Meanwhile, Filosa has confirmed that the new Jeep Wagoneer S will also debut in Europe. Moreover, the company is also working on the new Jeep Renegade, which will not be withdrawn from the market, contrary to what was initially thought. Therefore, the Renegade will also have a new platform and a new design in the coming years.

In recent days, Jeep has also presented the new Avenger 4xe. The American brand of Stellantis has changed its strategy, going from wanting to offer only electric models on the market to also producing internal combustion models of its cars. The reason is the current negative trend of zero-emission cars, which are increasingly declining. The brand’s sales in the United States have had a sharp drop in recent years, and the company’s new goal is to exceed one million vehicles sold per year in the country. A goal that, with electric alone, becomes almost impossible.