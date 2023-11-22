Peugeot e-3008: pricing unveiled as orders open

Starting today, it’s possible to order the brand-new Peugeot e-3008, the first model to benefit from Stellantis‘ STLA Medium platform. Along with the opening of reservations, the prices, which were previously undisclosed, have finally been revealed. The Peugeot e-3008 sets new standards in its segment with a maximum range of 700 km on a single charge.

Peugeot e-3008: prices unveiled for the new generation

The lineup of the new Peugeot e-3008 consists of two main trims: Allure and GT, complemented by three enticing optional packages. The Allure Electric 210 version, available with Peugeot e-GO financing, offers a monthly fee of 350 euros for 3 years and 45,000 km, starting from a list price of 49,780 euros. This offer also includes a Wallbox for home charging.

Thanks to Peugeot e-GO financing, the Full Electric, and the hybrid version share the same price, allowing for the choice of the preferred powertrain without economic constraints. The production of this new zero-emission model will take place at the Peugeot plant in Sochaux, France, with the first deliveries expected in the first quarter of 2024.

The exterior design of the Peugeot e-3008 showcases the elegant stylistic language typical of the company, characterized by triple LED fangs at the front and a grille that harmoniously merges into the bumper. The car also features a set of futuristic alloy wheels and a sloping roofline, giving it a more aerodynamic profile than ever. As for the interior, the new Panoramic i-Cockpit of the e-3008 offers an unprecedented driving experience, with a curved 21-inch HD panoramic display that blends cutting-edge technology with comfort and style.

The Peugeot e-3008 is available in several variants. The first boasts a range of 535 km and 210 HP with two-wheel drive, while the second offers 230 HP, also with two-wheel drive, but with a range of 700 km. The top-of-the-line 320 HP version with all-wheel drive offers, like the first, a range of 525 km.