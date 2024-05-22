Fiat Fastback debuts in a new market

Fiat has officially announced the launch of the Fiat Fastback, its first SUV coupé, in Argentina. This is the brand’s most important launch in recent years, as the model combines the best of every segment, such as the largest trunk in its category, ample interior space, one of the highest ground clearances among competitors with an elevated handling position, and the sportiness of turbo engines.

Fiat Fastback: the SUV coupé debuts in Argentina

The Fiat Fastback has been developed to be the perfect combination of the best from every segment of the automotive market. The launch positions Fiat in a new market: the SUV Coupé, being the brand’s first vehicle to occupy such a select category. It will be the top-of-the-range model among Fiat’s passenger cars.

“The Fastback is the new representative of Fiat’s repositioning in the Argentine market. A new SUV that points to the brand’s future and reaches a new level in the perception of value for our customers. Fastback brings together the best of design, habitability, and performance on the market, at a level that we only find in higher segments,” comments Martín Zuppi, General Manager of Stellantis Argentina.

The Fiat Fastback has been developed on the MLA platform, one of Stellantis’ most modern and versatile platforms, completely modular and very robust. Therefore, the model is one of the safest cars produced in Latin America. Starting with the body, 87% of which is composed of high-strength and ultra-high-strength steel, which better dissipates impact energy in the event of a collision, ensuring great integrity to the passenger compartment.

Moreover, the vehicle is equipped with four airbags, two frontal and two lateral, which possess such efficient technology that they perform a dual function, protecting the head and chest. Another strong point of the model is the minimum ground clearance of 192 mm, among the best in its category. It is important to remember that, despite these large dimensions, the model ensures low body roll when cornering thanks to the Dynamic Vectoring Torque (DVT) system.

Together with the approach (20.4) and departure (21.2) angles, the measurements allow the Fiat Fastback to confidently face any urban obstacle and even the challenges of an unpaved road. However, its dimensions are not limited to height. Its length of 4.43 meters makes it the longest vehicle among its main competitors.

The model is equipped with various advanced driver assistance systems, including: autonomous emergency braking, active lane keeping, and automatic high beam switching. At the same time, it is equipped with an electronic handbrake: just press a button on the central console to activate it, with the Auto Hold function, which allows the brake to be kept engaged after taking your foot off the pedal, whether uphill, at a traffic light, or in a traffic jam, offering greater convenience to the driver.

After the excellent results achieved in Brazil, there is great curiosity to know how the Fiat Fastback will be received in Argentina, the second most important automotive market on the South American continent.