Fiat Pulse and Fastback: 12-volt Mild Hybrid also arrives with turbocharged engine

Fiat is getting ready to electrify its range of compact SUVs in Brazil with the introduction of the 12V Mild Hybrid system on the Pulse and Fastback. This innovation, which is expected in the second half of 2024, is an important step toward more sustainable mobility and represents the Italian brand’s first hybrid cars in the South American country.

New 12V BSG technology arrives to optimize performance and fuel consumption

The new Fiat Pulse and Fastback Hybrid will be equipped with a 12V BSG (Belt Starter Generator) system, combined with the Flex 200 turbocharged engine and CVT transmission. This system, already used on the Fiat Panda in Europe with a 1.0 Firefly engine and six-speed manual transmission, comes in a different configuration for the Brazilian market because of the presence of the turbo flex engine and automatic transmission.

But how does the Mild Hybrid system in Fiat Pulse and Fastback work? The 12V BSG system recovers kinetic energy during braking and stores it in a 12V lithium-ion battery. This energy is then used to assist the heat engine during starting and acceleration, improving efficiency and reducing fuel consumption. In addition, the BSG system helps reduce pollutant emissions, in line with the new Proconve L8 standards in Brazil.

The adoption of the Mild Hybrid system on Fiat Pulse and Fastback results in several concrete benefits: thanks to kinetic energy recovery, fuel consumption is reduced by up to 15 percent in the urban cycle. In addition, the BSG system helps reduce emissions of CO2 and other polluting gases. Also important is the smoother starting and acceleration, which ensures a more comfortable and responsive driving experience.

The new Fiat Pulse and Fastback Hybrid will also feature a multifunctional electric device that replaces the alternator and starter motor. This device, also known as Bio-Hybrid, can provide mechanical and electrical power, generating additional torque for the heat engine and recharging the lithium-ion battery. In addition, the Bio-Hybrid system will help reduce catalyst warm-up time, further improving vehicle efficiency and emissions. In the future, the Mild Hybrid system will also be available with the Turbo Flex 270 engine and six-speed automatic transmission. The arrival of the new Fiat Pulse and Fastback Hybrid represents an exciting new development for the Brazilian market and confirms Fiat’s commitment to developing increasingly sustainable and innovative mobility solutions.