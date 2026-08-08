Jeep celebrates 85 years with 12 special Wranglers: here are the first nine

Jeep has turned its 85th anniversary into a yearlong celebration with a new special edition arriving every month. The Twelve 4 Twelve program began in November 2025 and will continue through October 2026, delivering 12 limited-edition Wranglers, each accompanied by a collectible duck inspired by the Jeep Ducking tradition. Nine models have appeared so far, exploring different parts of Jeep history through military references, retro colors and V8-powered performance.

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Nine special Jeep Wranglers have arrived, with three more still coming

The series started with the Wrangler Moab 392, powered by a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 producing 470 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. It combines 35-inch tires, beadlock-capable wheels, unique graphics and black Nappa leather seats. December brought the Whitecap, which took a more nostalgic approach with a Bright White roof and grille surround plus a white “1941” side stripe.

The third release celebrated Jeep’s 85th birthday directly. The Wrangler 85th Anniversary Edition introduced plaid seat inserts, bronze tow hooks, Steel Oxide wheels and commemorative badges.

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In February, the V8 returned with the Willys 392. The more rugged and relatively affordable 392 variant combines the same 470-hp HEMI with 35-inch tires, heavy-duty Dana 44 axles, steel bumpers and additional off-road hardware.

March introduced the Rockslide, with Jeep extending the theme to the Gladiator as well. Blue Agave graphics, an Anvil roof and grille surround, and blue interior accents define the special edition.

The Wrangler Rewind followed in April with a dramatic tribute to the 1980s and 1990s. Red and blue graphics, gold-accent wheels and colorful Iced Blue and Plum interior details give it one of the boldest appearances in the Twelve 4 Twelve lineup.

The America250 Edition arrived next to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States. Its red, white and blue theme includes a Jean Blue soft top and a spare-tire cover inspired by Captain America’s shield.

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Jeep returned to its military heritage in June with the 2027 Wrangler Sarge, the eighth release. ’41 Green accents, military-inspired graphics and available white exterior details reference the original Willys MB, while the interior combines Drab Green and Cattle Tan materials.

The latest addition is the 2027 Wrangler Laredo, the ninth Twelve 4 Twelve model and a production version of the concept shown at the Easter Jeep Safari. Based on the Willys with the Xtreme 35 package, it combines 35-inch tires, bronze accents, heritage graphics and the return of a tan soft top. Bison Brown Nappa leather, Mayan Gold stitching and details inspired by Laredo, Texas, reinforce its Southwestern theme.

Three models remain for August, September and October. Together, the Twelve 4 Twelve editions allow Jeep to revisit very different chapters of its history without changing the Wrangler’s basic identity, from military roots and V8 muscle to neon-colored nostalgia and American heritage.