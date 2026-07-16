Jeep celebrates 85 years in Windsor with historic vehicles and a giant rubber duck

A 1943 Willys MB, a Windsor-built 1968 M38A1 CDN2, and a rubber duck standing nearly 40 feet tall represented three very different eras of Jeep during the brand’s 85th anniversary celebrations. The event took place on July 15 along the Detroit River, outside Stellantis Canada’s headquarters, bringing together Jeep’s military origins, its Canadian manufacturing history, and its more recent relationship with the enthusiast community.

Jeep marks its 85th anniversary with a major celebration in Windsor

Windsor, Ontario, maintains a direct connection with Jeep production in Canada, and the M38A1 displayed at the event highlighted that heritage. The local plant assembled the vehicle for the Canadian Armed Forces. The Willys MB, meanwhile, took visitors back to World War II, when the vehicle that eventually inspired the Jeep brand proved its simplicity, durability, and ability to adapt to difficult conditions.

The transition from two military vehicles to a giant duck beside the Great Canadian Flag may have appeared unusual, but it captured the evolution of the relationship between Jeep and its customers. Today, owners build part of that identity not only through off-road driving and gatherings, but also through small gestures that allow them to recognize and connect with other members of the Jeep community.

Jeep Ducking grew from this idea. Since 2020, drivers have placed small rubber ducks on other Jeep vehicles along with short, friendly messages. The tradition began in Canada and quickly spread around the world. In Windsor, organizers reversed the usual proportions by replacing the small dashboard-sized object with a figure large enough for people to see from the opposite side of the river.

Music, photo opportunities, and vehicles from different periods accompanied a celebration designed to appeal even to people who do not usually attend Jeep gatherings. The first 1,000 visitors received a commemorative rubber duck, returning the event’s symbol to its familiar size and allowing the tradition to continue after the festivities ended.

The celebration followed the Canadian launch of “Anyone Who Gets It,” Jeep’s new national advertising campaign in English and French. The “Join the Club” slogan highlights the sense of belonging that has developed around the brand and accompanies the promotion of the Wrangler, Compass, Cherokee, and Grand Cherokee in everyday driving, travel, and outdoor activities.

Throughout the day, visitors could view the Willys MB and M38A1 alongside Jeep’s latest models, while the giant duck became the most photographed attraction. The historic vehicles celebrated Jeep’s military roots and its manufacturing ties to Windsor, while the reference to Ducking brought together the modern community that has grown around the brand.