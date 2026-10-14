A dream Ferrari takes shape between Formula 1 and Le Mans in a new digital project

The Ferrari Morello Uno imagines an endurance racer with a nose inspired by Formula 1. This independent project evokes Le Mans through a low-slung body filled with large air channels. Raphaël Wierzbicki created the renderings as a tribute to Ferrari’s racing heritage, without any connection to Maranello’s motorsport or production programs.

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Ferrari Morello Uno imagines a dream racer between Formula 1 and Le Mans

Wierzbicki says he began with hand-drawn sketches before turning them into digital images. The Morello Uno therefore represents his personal exploration of automotive design, combining a degree of elegance with the aggressive appearance of a competition prototype.

The compact cockpit rises between the front wheel arches, which stand apart visually from the main body. A wraparound windshield follows the same layout, while the tapered nose and large splitter dominate the front view. Deep openings along the sides emphasize the layered surfaces and guide the eye toward the air intake above the cockpit.

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A huge wing defines the rear, with a thin red light strip running underneath it. The exhaust outlets occupy the center of the tail, while a large diffuser completes the lower section. Together, these elements give the Morello Uno the appearance of a machine shaped around the demands of the racetrack.

The render remains purely a styling study, however, and Wierzbicki provides no information about an engine, power output or performance.

The project arrives as Ferrari explores very different directions across its production-car lineup. The 12Cilindri Manuale retains the V12 while introducing a different shifting experience through a gear lever and clutch pedal controlled electronically. The Ferrari Luce, unveiled in May, marks the beginning of the brand’s fully electric era, with Jony Ive and LoveFrom contributing to its creative development.

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John Elkann and Ive discussed the project again on October 7 in Turin during Wave by Vento, where they described the work behind the Luce. Ferrari’s broader product renewal also includes the Amalfi and 849 Testarossa, whose deliveries are now gathering pace, alongside the 296 Speciale family and the F80.

Ferrari enters this expansion after reporting €1.938 billion in second-quarter 2026 revenue, an increase of 8%, while operating profit climbed 10% to €605 million. The company delivered 3,366 cars during the quarter, with personalization and higher-value models helping support its financial performance.