Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Lancia: all the new models arriving until 2026

In the coming years, several new developments are expected from Alfa Romeo, Lancia, and Fiat. Alfa Romeo and Lancia have already launched their models for 2024, namely the Junior for the Biscione brand and the new generation of Ypsilon for Lancia, a car that has begun the brand’s new era. As for Fiat, the debut of the new generation Panda is scheduled for next month. But the news doesn’t end there.

Alfa Romeo, Lancia, and Fiat: many new developments until 2026

Starting with Alfa Romeo, 2025 will see the debut of the new Stelvio, which will arrive in the second half of the year. The SUV’s design will be completely updated and will have a coupe-style SUV look. Like the current model, it will be produced at the Cassino plant in Italy and will be based on the STLA Large platform. This will be the first vehicle in Europe to use the new Stellantis Group platform, while the first to use it in the United States was the new Dodge Charger.

In 2026, there will be the debut of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia. This will also be revolutionized and will have a coupe-style sedan look, as stated by Alfa Romeo’s head of design, Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos. Like the Stelvio, the Giulia will also be produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino and will be based on the STLA Large platform.

As for Lancia, in 2025 the sporty version of the new Ypsilon announced in recent days will arrive. In addition, the Ypsilon HF will also bring the brand’s return to rallying. In 2026, on the other hand, there will be the debut of the new Lancia Gamma, which will be based on the STLA Medium platform and will be produced at the Melfi plant in Italy.

As for Fiat, after the debut of the new generation Panda mentioned earlier, in 2025 it will bring a completely updated version of the Fiat Multipla to market. This model, which will be based on the Smart Car platform, will be a crossover about 4.4 meters long and will be offered in both electric and thermal versions. The production site for the new Multipla will be Kenitra, Morocco. In 2026, it will be the turn of the new Fiat 500 Hybrid and 500e to make their debut. The electric city car will receive an update that will especially concern the battery, which will have a higher capacity but, despite this, will cost less than the current version. The hybrid version, on the other hand, will be based on the electric city car and will be produced at the Mirafiori plant in Italy.