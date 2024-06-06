Alfa Romeo Junior: the hybrid versions debuts in another market

After the arrival of the fully electric versions, the Alfa Romeo Junior also debuts in Spain in hybrid versions. With MHEV hybrid technology, they have a power of 136 HP thanks to the combination of a 3-cylinder turbo gasoline engine and a 48 V electric battery that automatically recharges during braking and acceleration and powers a 28.5 HP (21 kW) electric motor.

The hybrid versions of the Alfa Romeo Junior land in Spain

This set allows you to drive in “zero emissions” mode on most urban routes. By the end of the year, the versions that will crown the range are expected: the 240 HP “Veloce” electric version and a hybrid alternative with Q4 all-wheel drive. The Alfa Romeo Junior Hybrid transmission chain stands out for offering impeccable driving behavior, inspiring confidence and control to make the most of the Junior’s performance, which can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 206 km/h.

All this on board an elegant and spacious car, with a 415-liter trunk that places it at the top of its segment. The Alfa Romeo Junior stands out both for its handcrafted details and finishes, and for its advanced technologies, such as the voice assistant powered by ChatGPT generative artificial intelligence.

Distinction and sporting spirit is the Hybrid finish of the Alfa Romeo Junior, with the icon upholstery in the interiors, the 17 inches alloy wheels and the characteristic front shield. At the wheel, dynamic sensations, comfort and safety come together with the 10.25 inches instrument cluster, the 10 inches touch screen with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, adaptive cruise control, rear parking sensors, pedestrian detection or autonomous emergency braking (AEB).

The limited “Speciale” launch edition incorporates exclusive standard elements such as the SPIGA interiors, with premium electric and heated seat with lumbar massage function, sports pedals and metal threshold, leather-covered steering wheel, electric tailgate, and a practical parking system. On the outside, it stands out for its 18 inches FORI alloy wheels, tinted windows and the Diabolik body kit, with the central shield in a Black Diamond tone. As for the driving assistance functions, it has adaptive cruise control with lane centering and traffic jam assist or a rear view camera with dynamic grids. As for the options, the Premium Pack (standard on the Speciale), the Tech Pack and the Sport Pack are offered, which includes the CORSA interiors with Sabelt seats.

The Alfa Romeo Junior marks the brand’s triumphant return to the luxury compact car segment with a vehicle that revolutionizes the category’s standards and reinterprets the brand’s stylistic codes. Successor to icons such as the various generations of Giulietta and the innovative 2008 MiTo, the Alfa Romeo Junior maintains the sporting essence and distinctive design of the Biscione.

Among its features, the front end that pays homage to historical models stands out, completed by the triangular grille and a modern reinterpretation of the trilobe. The three LED lights on each side at the front, reminiscent of the Alfa Romeo SZ and Brera sports cars, give the model an aggressive look. The name “Junior” carries with it a rich heritage within the brand, starting with the 1966 Alfa Romeo GT 1300 Junior.

Despite its size, with a length of 4,173 mm and a height of 1,535 mm, the Alfa Romeo Junior embodies the sporting soul of Alfa Romeo. It boasts the most direct steering ratio in its class and includes advanced technical features such as a limited-slip mechanical differential, enlarged wheel arches with exclusive stabilizer bars, sports suspension and a high-performance braking system. This dedication to performance and driving pleasure is accompanied by uncompromising comfort and practicality, thanks to innovative solutions such as the Alfa Romeo Cable Organizer, designed to make everyday life easier.