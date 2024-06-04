Ferrari sells more than the Fiat 500e: the electric city car struggles

Fiat 500e is not achieving the expected results in Stellantis’ forecasts. One fact emerges clearly: as of now, more Ferraris are being sold than Fiat’s electric city cars. In 2023, Ferrari sold 13,663 vehicles, generating nearly 6 billion euros in revenue, which equates to approximately 1,138 cars per month. On the other hand, Stellantis delivered only 100 units of the 500e in Italy in April 2024. These numbers highlight a significant disparity between the two companies in terms of sales volumes and generated revenues.

Ferrari outperforms Fiat 500e: the electric city car in deep crisis

This is not surprising considering Ferrari‘s strong market performance, with record sales and bookings, along with its significant Italian trade surplus, representing an important asset for Exor. The group holds a 24.6 percent stake in Ferrari, which contributes significantly to its overall value. Moreover, the positive performance of Ferrari’s stock, with a 193 percent increase over the last five years and a 38 percent rise in 2024, further confirms the brand’s strength and appeal. These factors could explain why Exor is not overly concerned about relinquishing control of Stellantis to PSA.

As for the Fiat 500e, it is hoped that with the arrival of a version with greater range and a significantly lower price, the trend can be reversed. However, these data confirm the great difficulties experienced by electric cars in this historical period. It is no coincidence that it was recently announced that a hybrid version will be derived from this car, which will be produced from 2026, also at the Stellantis plant in Mirafiori, Italy. Fiat 500e has been available in the United States for a few months, so we will have soon sales data for this market as well, discovering if the trend will be the same as in Europe. As for Ferrari, we recall that in 2025, the first fully electric supercar will be unveiled.