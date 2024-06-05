Will the new Fiat Panda be able to match the success of the current version?

The new Fiat Panda will debut next month, precisely on July 11th, on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of the Italian brand. Although the debut of this highly anticipated model is more than a month away, many are wondering if this car will have the same success as the current generation of the model, which, despite being on the market for many years, continues to sell very well in Italy and Europe, finding itself at the top of the rankings.

Will the new Fiat Panda have the same success as the current generation?

The new Fiat Panda will transform into a 4-meter-long crossover and will be the twin of the Citroen C3. The car, which will have square lines and will be an essential and practical car, will be based on the Stellantis Smart Car platform and will have a very competitive price in both the thermal and fully electric versions. The new generation will be produced in Serbia, at the Kragujevac plant, where the Fiat 500L was previously built. Moreover, its style will not be so far from the concept shown in recent months in some teasers by Fiat itself.

With its attractive prices and entering one of the most popular market segments in this period, some wonder if the model can equal or even surpass the commercial success of its predecessor, which in the meantime, as we know, will continue to be produced until 2029.

Obviously, it will not be easy to reach such levels because the competition is vast, times have changed, and Chinese electric cars increase competition. But the hopes that this car can do really well, becoming one of the most popular models among those offered on the market by the Italian car manufacturer, seem to be concrete. Finally, the new generation will give rise to a new family of cars from which the new Fiat Multipla will also derive, which will debut in 2025.