Lancia returns to Rally: here are the Ypsilon HF and the Ypsilon Rally 4 HF

Lancia, on the occasion of the presentation event of the entire range of the new generation of Lancia Ypsilon, presented a preview of the new Lancia Ypsilon HF, also announcing the return to Rallies with the new Ypsilon Rally 4 HF. To see the new Ypsilon HF on the market, which will be electric only, we will have to wait until May 2025. Alongside the two models, Lancia also unveiled a preview of the Lancia Corse HF logo that will be installed on the new Ypsilon Rally 4 HF, reinterpreting the famous historical logo in a contemporary key.

“Lancia has always entered the hearts of people also for its competitive spirit, represented by those iconic models of its past that have made it the most successful brand of all time in the world of Rally. And that sporting heart is starting to beat again today! And those same fans will be new Lancia customers of tomorrow!” said Luca Napolitano, CEO of Lancia.

Thus, the Lancia Ypsilon HF is an absolute preview, one year before its official availability in dealerships. The sportiest variant of the new Ypsilon wants to be an authentic expression of Lancia’s most competitive and performance-oriented soul, drawing inspiration from the brand’s past icons. The new Ypsilon HF will be exclusively electric and will be able to count on a 240 horsepower powertrain, the same as the Abarth 600e, with an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds. This will introduce a lowered suspension, wider tracks, and more aggressive and muscular shapes with specific stylistic features that differentiate it, for example in the front and in the wheel rims, from the traditional Ypsilon. Napolitano then confirmed that the upcoming Gamma and Delta, expected in 2026 and 2028, will also have their own HF version.

The new Lancia Ypsilon HF opens to the return to Rallies with the Ypsilon Rally 4 HF

The new Lancia Ypsilon HF also has the task of bringing the brand back into the world of Rally, starting with the HF logo which is the historical signature of Lancia’s most performing models introduced as early as 1960 at the Geneva Motor Show by a group of passionate Lancia owners who had founded the Lancia Hi-Fi Club, which stands for High-Fidelity, reserved for the brand’s most loyal customers who had at least purchased six new Lancias.

The HF logo soon became a reference of the HF Squadra Corse Lancia founded in 1963 by Cesare Fiorio. The logo featured, in addition to the capital letters HF, also four red elephants chosen as a lucky charm in reference to the legend according to which once launched in a race they are unstoppable. Consequently, the Lancia Ypsilon HF acts as a driving force for the Lancia Ypsilon Rally 4 HF which configures the authentic return to Rallies starting from the category at the base of the current road championships. This category represents pure passion, which has as protagonists young drivers who begin their careers with the useful passion to make them become professionals. A new phase in perfect Lancia style, where ambition, pragmatism and humility have always been in the brand’s DNA. With its 15 World Championships won between 1974 and 1992, including three Constructors’ World Championships in Endurance, one 1000 Miglia, two Targa Florio and one Carrera Panamericana, it is the most successful constructor ever in rallies.

Compared to the Lancia Ypsilon HF, the Lancia Ypsilon Rally 4 HF uses a supercharged 1.2-liter 3-cylinder and 4-valve per cylinder endothermic engine that develops 212 horsepower. The drive is on the front axle and the transmission is entrusted to a 5-speed manual gearbox with mechanical self-locking differential. On the Lancia Ypsilon Rally 4, in addition to the HF logo, the “Lancia Corse HF” logo also returns, the legendary signature of Lancia racing cars.