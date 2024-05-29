New Lancia Ypsilon: the full range with four stories presented here

Lancia’s latest event unveiled exciting new features for the range, under the banner of innovation and technology. The iconic Lancia Ypsilon is being completely reinvented, presenting an expanded range full of new features that make it ready to win over the public once again. But, unmistakable styling and cutting-edge technology are just some of the highlights of the New Lancia Ypsilon. Let’s find out what new features it has unveiled.

New Lancia Ypsilon: driving pleasure redefined

The Lancia Ypsilon gets a complete makeover, presenting an expanded range full of great new features. With this new release, the historic car comes ready to conquer the public and its diverse needs by focusing strongly on its unmistakable style and the cutting-edge technology with which it will be equipped. Three new layouts to meet all kinds of needs. These are the New Lancia Ypsilon, New Lancia Ypsilon LX and New Lancia Ypsilon Edizione Limitata Cassina. Each of these vehicles will be characterized with unique details to perfectly suit each driver’s driving needs.

Lancia unveiled the new Ypsilon with enhancements that focused specifically on four aspects that highlight the different features of the model. An original and engaging way to discover all sides of this very special citycar. These are sound quality, on-board comfort, driving pleasure and production quality. Starting with production quality, we know that the manufacturer has trained all personnel very efficiently, providing all the equipment and processes suitable for creating cars of a high-end brand. For driving pleasure, Ypsilon decided to widen the track of the car by 24 millimeters. This allows the car to perfectly distribute its weight, giving great ease of maneuvering to the person sitting behind the wheel. On the other hand, as far as sound quality and on-board comfort are concerned, we know that a tailor-made sound insulation kit has been designed. It even comes with special seals for the vehicle doors that improve sound quality even when they are closed.

As we can see from the descriptions, extensive work has been done on the CMP platform, precisely to be sure to ensure the best characteristics of the segment we are referring to. This process has ensured that the new Lancia Ypsilon is an agile, dynamic car with impeccable road holding. All The materials used to perform the improvements are obviously of high quality. All of these have been placed in the interior, and the attention to detail makes every journey a real pleasure.

The new Lancia Ypsilon presents itself to the public with a very advanced level of technology. With its cutting-edge and unparalleled comfort, the Ypsilon undoubtedly ranks high in its segment. The big star of this incredible transformation of the dashboard was the innovative S.A.L.A. (Sound, Air, Light, Augmentation) interface. This is a virtual system that allows you to control every single aspect of the car with a simple gesture. But the Ypsilon is not only technology, it is also absolute comfort. Electrically adjustable, massaging and heated seats give the feeling of being pleasantly enveloped, while Level 2 autonomous driving aims to ensure a safe and relaxing journey.

New Lancia Ypsilon is available with hybrid and electric engines, putting maximum focus on the ecological factor that is showing itself to be increasingly important these days. Anyone looking for an efficient car for daily city commuting or a vehicle that is also satisfying from a sporty driving point of view for your out-of-town trips, the Ypsilon has the solution to all these eventualities.

The Lancia Ypsilon hybrid comes with a firm boost from a 100-hp 1.2 engine. The 48-volt hybrid technology for a smooth, low-emission ride every time. The top speed this version can reach is 190 km/h with 0-60 km/h acceleration taking about 9 seconds. The 48-volt hybrid system optimizes fuel consumption, keeping it low even in the urban cycle. Completing the complete picture of the hybrid version is the 6-speed e-DCT automatic transmission.

The new Lancia Ypsilon electric represents the manufacturer’s first fully electrified model. At its heart under the hood is a powerful 156hp engine with a 115kW powertrain at its disposal. The battery it has is 51kW, which is capable of providing a range of up to 403 km in the WLTP cycle (which is equivalent to over 500 in the city), ideal for both daily commuting and out-of-town trips. Another very important aspect is the rapid charging available. In fact, in just 10 minutes you can get 100 km of range, which is perfect for those who are always in a hurry but do not want to give up the car’s features. Its efficiency also has outstanding numbers: consumption is minimal at only 14.3-14.6 kWh/100 km, for real savings on anyone’s budget.

But how much does the new Lancia Ypsilon cost? In Italy, with government eco-incentives and the scrapping of a vehicle up to Euro 2, it is possible to get a new hybrid Ypsilon with the 1.2 MHEV engine at the incredible price of 20,900€, despite the list starting at 24,900€. If, on the other hand, the electric version is preferred, it can be purchased from 22,900€, again with incentives and scrapping. More than just a means of transportation, the new Lancia Ypsilon now presents itself as a true representative of sustainable mobility and respect for the environment.