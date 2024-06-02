Alfa Romeo: Imparato visits Cassino plant to check STLA Large platform for new Giulia and Stelvio

Jean Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, visited the Cassino plant on May 31 to closely follow work on the new STLA Large platform dedicated to the future generations of Giulia and Stelvio.

Alfa Romeo: Imparato in Cassino for STLA Large platform dedicated to future Giulia and Stelvio

The arrival of the STLA Large platform in Cassino represents a key step in Alfa Romeo‘s future as it prepares to embrace electrification. The new platform will reduce costs and increase production flexibility, as well as enable the production of new electric and hybrid models.

Jean Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, visited the Cassino Stellantis plant in Piedimonte San Germano on May 31. The plant, already the site of production for the current generations of Giulia and Stelvio, is preparing to welcome the new STLA Large platforms, which will create the Biscione brand’s electrified future.

Imparato was able to see for himself the progress of work on the new production line dedicated to the future Giulia and Stelvio. His visit included the Lastratura and Paint shops, where the Maserati Grecale is currently being assembled.

The arrival of the STLA Large platform in Cassino represents a fundamental step for Alfa Romeo’s future. As pointed out by Davide Mele, head of Corporate Affairs for Stellantis in Italy, this choice will allow not only a reduction in costs, but also greater production flexibility.

Along with the already expected Giulia and Stelvio, a fourth model has been confirmed to arrive in Cassino. This would be a Maserati car, probably the heir to the Levante, with a debut scheduled for 2027. With those four models, production at the Cassino plant should secure good numbers for the future.

Imparato’s visit confirms the strategic importance of Cassino for Alfa Romeo. The Stellantis group is intent on transforming the Biscione brand into a truly global brand, and Cassino will play a key role in this process. Moreover, the arrival of new Alfa Romeo models at the plant in the future cannot be ruled out.