New Lancia Gamma: will this be the final look of the brand’s flagship?

According to recent statements by Luca Napolitano, CEO of Lancia, the future flagship of the Italian car manufacturer could be called the Lancia Gamma. However, there is still a slight doubt regarding the possible use of the name Lancia Thema for this model. Despite this, it is unlikely that the latter name will be chosen, mainly due to the design characteristics of the car, which would differ from those traditionally associated with the Thema name.

Here’s what the final design of the new Lancia Gamma, which we will see in 2026, could look like

Lancia is preparing to take another significant step in its relaunch journey with the presentation of the new Lancia Gamma, scheduled for 2026. This model will be the second piece of the brand’s relaunch, which began on February 14 with the presentation of the new generation of Lancia Ypsilon. The new Gamma will position itself as the flagship of the car manufacturer, with a length of 4.7 meters and the use of the STLA Medium platform, shared with other models of the Stellantis group.

The introduction of the New Lancia Gamma plays a fundamental role in the relaunch strategy of the Italian brand, which Stellantis considers one of its premium brands along with Alfa Romeo and DS Automobiles. The New Lancia Gamma will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Melfi, Italy, and will have the appearance of a fastback. Regarding the design of this highly anticipated model, today we show you a new render created by digital creator Mirko Del Prete, also known on social media platforms as MDP Automotive, who has published a render on his Instagram page based on what has been leaked so far about this model.

The new Lancia Gamma is expected to be electric only and have a range of up to 700 km and should have up to 400 horsepower for the top-of-the-range HF version. Despite Lancia’s initial plans, which envisage the car only in a fully electric version, recent developments in the automotive market could lead to a rethink of this strategy. The slowdown in sales of electric vehicles globally suggests that the transition to zero-emission mobility may take longer than initially predicted. In this context, it cannot be ruled out that Lancia may consider introducing some versions of the new Gamma equipped with endothermic engines.