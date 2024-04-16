Fiat 500e to get a cheaper, longer-range version: debut date revealed

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, has recently stated that the Fiat 500e will arrive on the market with a larger battery, which will offer greater range, and will cost less. The planned investment is over 100 million euros and should allow the car to relaunch its demand, allowing the Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy, to increase its production levels, currently reduced to a minimum due to the low demand, despite its recent debut in the United States.

Fiat 500e: here is when the new cheaper but more autonomous version will arrive

Currently, the Fiat 500e has a range that varies from 190 to 320 km, depending on the version. The current battery of the entry-level version of 23.8 kWh will therefore be replaced with a more powerful one. Most likely it will be the one used on the Citroen e-C3 which boasts 44 kWh and offers a range of around 320 km. The power could also increase, from the current 95 hp to 113 hp.

Comparing the Fiat 500e and Citroen e-C3, the Italian city car has a decidedly higher price between the two. For this reason too, demand could be lower than expected and the new model with increased autonomy could only increase demand.

In addition to the renewed version of the Fiat 500e, Stellantis is also thinking of launching an updated hybrid version in the United States, which will join its electric twin. The city car in this version should have a 1.2 engine with 100 or 136 horsepower. The debut date of these two updated versions should be 2026, but official information is expected from Stellantis.