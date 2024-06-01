Fiat 500 Hybrid 2026: here’s which engine it could use

A few days ago, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares confirmed that the new Fiat 500 Hybrid will be produced at the Mirafiori plant in Italy starting from 2026, alongside the 500e. Currently, the production of this model has ended at the Tychy plant in Poland, where the Alfa Romeo Junior is also produced, due to new European regulations requiring the installation of ADAS systems, which the current 500 lacks.

Fiat 500 Hybrid: three options for the engine of the future 2026 model

For this reason, a significant change in the platform is necessary, which requires time and a substantial investment. Fiat will therefore adapt the existing 500e, on which hybrid engines will be mounted. Although there is no official information at the moment, it seems that there are three possible options.

The first would be the 1.2 turbo petrol engine used for the new Lancia Ypsilon and Jeep Avenger. The second option involves the use of the 1.0 Firefly engine with 70 horsepower, already used on the now “old” 500 Hybrid, as well as on the Lancia Ypsilon and Fiat Panda. The last option sees the use of the 1.2 PureTech MHEV engine with 100 or 136 horsepower, already used for many cars of the Stellantis Group brands.

At the moment, the only certainty is its place of production, as previously mentioned: the Mirafiori plant. The factory should produce about 200,000 vehicles per year, of which 125,000 Fiat 500 Hybrids and the rest 500e. In the coming years, the latter should also undergo a substantial update, which includes a new higher-capacity battery and, consequently, greater range. Despite this, the price will not increase but, on the contrary, will be cheaper than the current model. The goal is to boost sales, which is not happening at the moment.