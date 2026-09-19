Ram Dakota makes a digital comeback in two very different forms

The future Ram Dakota appears in two very different forms in a new digital project, with a compact, lowered pickup joined by a two-door SUV that recalls the old Ramcharger. Digital artist jlord8 gives both concepts a much sportier character, while reconnecting the Dakota name with Dodge history through clear references to the Durango.

Advertisement

Ram Dakota reimagined with regular-cab pickup and two-door SUV versions

The front end borrows several cues from the Durango and immediately connects the two body styles. The pickup combines a regular cab with a short bed, creating compact proportions that move it away from the image of a large work truck. The second concept closes the rear section and uses a boxier shape that recalls classic American two-door SUVs.

A low ride height and bronze wheels give both concepts a clear street-performance character. Jlord8 keeps the body changes relatively restrained, but hood vents and Hellcat badges hint at much more serious power underneath. The design references Stellantis’ 6.2-liter supercharged V8 family, although the artist provides no technical specifications for either concept.

Advertisement

The real Dakota revival follows a very different path. Ram has confirmed plans to bring the name back for a new midsize pickup in North America, where it will compete with the Toyota Tacoma, Ford Ranger and Chevrolet Colorado. Current reports point to a 2027 production start ahead of the 2028 model year.

Early reports focus mainly on four- and six-cylinder engines, including powertrains from the Hurricane family. Some reports also mention possible electrification, while Ram has given no indication that the V8 imagined in these renders will join the production lineup.

Buyers should also treat the roughly $40,000 figure circulating for the new truck as an early market estimate rather than a final sticker price. The Dakota will give customers an alternative to Ram’s larger pickups while bringing the brand back into a midsize segment it left years ago.

Advertisement

The Dakota name has already returned in South America, where Ram uses it for a different product. The Nightfall concept previewed that model in 2025, and Ram later introduced the production version to its regional lineup. That vehicle remains separate from the future North American Dakota.

Jlord8 instead looks back to the original Dakota, which ended production in 2011, and imagines a pair of models closely connected to Dodge performance culture. The regular-cab pickup and two-door SUV body styles make these concepts stand apart from the configurations that dominate today’s midsize truck market.