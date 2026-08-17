Chrysler Arrow imagined as the American sibling of the new Fiat Grizzly

Chrysler will expand a lineup that has relied almost entirely on the Pacifica for years with the new Arrow and Arrow Cross, two crossovers officially included in Stellantis’ product plan presented during its 2026 Investor Day. The company has confirmed both names, although it has not yet revealed the vehicles’ designs. New renderings from Brazilian designer Kleber Silva, known online as KDesign AG, imagine how the two models could differ from the upcoming Fiat Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback.

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Chrysler Arrow and Arrow Cross could become the brand’s new affordable crossovers

Stellantis says the Arrow and Arrow Cross will share the same core project and use existing European platforms. That strategy should allow Chrysler to enter the $25,000 to $35,000 price range and compete in segments the brand currently does not cover.

Official documents, however, do not define the exact relationship between the Chrysler models and the future Grizzly lineup, nor do they specify which components the vehicles may share. The connection with the two Fiat models therefore remains an interpretation based on Stellantis’ announced strategy and information that has emerged around the program.

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KDesign AG imagines the Arrow with a boxier body and a front end influenced by the latest evolution of the Pacifica’s styling. The design attempts to carry some recognizable Chrysler elements into a more conventional SUV shape without simply copying the minivan.

The virtual interior also receives a more upscale treatment than the Fiat model used as its starting point. The Arrow Cross, sometimes referred to as the Fastback version, keeps much of the same basic structure but lowers the roof more aggressively toward the rear. That change creates an SUV coupe profile similar to the shape expected for the future Grizzly Fastback.

Stellantis’ North American plan also includes Chrysler models with starting prices below $30,000, and the Arrow family should play an important role in reaching that target. Higher trim levels could use the 2.0-liter Hurricane 4 Turbo, while Stellantis may add an electrified version later.

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The company has not yet released details about the hybrid system, battery, launch timing or final powertrain lineup. Those potential specifications therefore need to remain separate from the styling details shown in the renderings.

Arrow and Arrow Cross form part of a broader plan that will add three crossovers below the Pacifica and push Chrysler back into market segments it has largely abandoned. Stellantis has confirmed the use of a European-based platform, but the final design, engine lineup and exact technical relationship with Fiat still require further clarification.