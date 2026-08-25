Stellantis is selling a 900-HP Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT: it’s a true custom one-of-one

Las Vegas is no stranger to unhinged financial decisions, but on September 11, 2026, the Barrett-Jackson auction stage will host a pair of Ram pickups that push the absolute limits of mechanical sanity.

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In a joint charity initiative by Ram, UFC, RealTruck, and Barrett-Jackson, two of the loudest, most glorious monuments to gasoline overconsumption ever built will be part of a single combined lot. Every single dollar raised will go directly to the Folds of Honor Foundation and the UFC Foundation, with Barrett-Jackson generously waiving all buyer and seller fees. UFC head Dana White will even join Craig Jackson on stage, offering the winning bidder a VIP package to a future UFC event.

The headliner is the very first retail production 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT, transformed into a true custom one-of-one. In stock form, the truck is already borderline unresponsible, squeezing 777 HP out of a 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat HEMI V8 to deliver 0-to-60 mph in 3.4 seconds, an 11.6-second quarter-mile, and a 170 mph top speed.

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But because nuance is completely dead in Detroit, this specific unit receives a 3-liter Direct Connection supercharger that pushes total output past 900 HP. It also gets a Magnaflow stainless steel exhaust, Brembo calipers, 22-inch wheels, a custom hand-painted Molten Red Pearl and Diamond Black Crystal Pearl two-tone finish, and a commemorative console badge to remind passengers why their hair is standing on end.

Sharing the stage is its ideological ancestor: a 2005 Ram 1500 SRT-10, born in an era when Dodge engineers decided that dropping an 8.3-liter, 500-HP Viper V10 into a regular-cab pickup was a reasonable career choice. That truck famously bagged a Guinness World Record as the world’s fastest production truc. This unit appears proudly overhauled by RealTruck, ProMotorsports, and Ram’s official SRT and Mopar design teams.

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Dressed in aggressive yellow-and-black Viper-inspired graphics, it packs Alea black leather seats, PowerStep running boards, a Pro X15 soft tonneau cover, and Husky Liners. As Stellantis executive Tim Kuniskis noted, the classic SRT-10 paved the way for today’s 900-horsepower madness.