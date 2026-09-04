Ram Ramcharger SRT TRX gets HEMI V8 approval while final styling remains under development

Ram plans to enter the full-size SUV segment with the Ramcharger in 2028, and the company could also develop a high-performance version with a supercharged V8 from the Hellcat family. The latest rumors come from TK’s Garage, which says Ram is studying an SUV that shares key technical elements with the Jeep Wagoneer while adopting its own styling and chassis calibration.

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Ram could give the 2028 Ramcharger a 777-hp supercharged HEMI V8

Rumors point to the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 for a possible SRT TRX version. The same engine currently powers the new Ram 1500 SRT TRX, where it produces 777 hp and 680 lb-ft (922 Nm) of torque. Those figures show the level of performance Ram could bring to the SUV. With that much power, the Ramcharger would move directly into Cadillac Escalade-V territory.

TK’s Garage also says Ram could revise the suspension to handle the extra performance. A close technical relationship with the Wagoneer could give the Ramcharger a body-on-frame layout, preserving the traditional formula of large American SUVs with pickup-based engineering instead of moving toward crossover construction.

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The channel also mentions possible Rumble Bee versions with three different power levels, following an approach similar to the strategy Ram introduced on the 1500. The pickup family already offers 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter HEMI V8s, while the SRT model uses the supercharged 6.2-liter engine. Ram has not confirmed any of these configurations for the Ramcharger.

The images currently circulating online probably do not reveal the SUV’s final appearance. TK’s Garage expects Ram to give the front end some TRX influence, while designers may still change the rear section. The Ram REV could inspire the taillights, and Ram could choose either a split tailgate or a lower section that folds down to make loading easier.

Stellantis already includes the Ramcharger in its future product strategy and plans to build a new full-size SUV in Warren, Michigan, from 2028. The company intends to offer combustion-engine versions alongside a range-extender electric configuration that uses an internal-combustion engine to generate electricity on board.

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The Warren factory already produces large Jeep SUVs, giving Ram an existing industrial base for its move beyond pickups. Stellantis will support the program through the $13 billion US investment plan that covers the four years following 2025.