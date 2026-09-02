2027 Ram ProMaster City wins Commercial Green Car of the Year before US launch

The 2027 Ram ProMaster City has been named Commercial Green Car of the Year by Green Car Journal before US deliveries even begin. The award accompanies Ram’s return to the midsize van market, which now offers relatively few options after several compact vans disappeared. The new model uses a gasoline engine but targets efficiency through a smaller footprint than traditional American full-size vans.

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Ram ProMaster City wins important Green Car Journal award

The new generation shares its basic layout with Stellantis vans sold in Europe but uses a powertrain developed for the North American market. A 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine produces 166 hp and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque, sending power to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Ram has not yet published EPA fuel economy figures, so the award also reflects the van’s ability to handle professional duties without forcing buyers into a larger and heavier vehicle.

The Cargo version offers 167 cubic feet of space, or about 4.73 cubic meters, and buyers can configure it with different combinations of glass and solid panels. Two rear-access solutions help create 11 total configurations, with nearly all of them available with a roof-hinged liftgate. The Passenger Wagon adds a second row and carries five people as standard, while an optional third row increases capacity to eight.

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Ram claims a towing capacity of 2,000 pounds, or roughly 907 kg, enough for small trailers and professional equipment. The body measures about 17.5 feet (5.33 meters) long while remaining under 6.4 feet (1.96 meters) tall, helping it fit into many covered parking structures and garages that can challenge full-size vans. Its turning circle also remains comparable to the previous ProMaster City despite the larger overall dimensions.

Pricing starts at $37,400 for the Tradesman Cargo, plus a $2,595 destination charge, bringing the total to $39,995. The equivalent Passenger Wagon costs $42,695 including destination, while SLT trims rise to $41,495 for the Cargo and $44,195 for the Passenger Wagon. Even the entry-level version includes two 10-inch screens, heated front seats and a digital rearview mirror.

Production will begin by the end of 2026 at the Tofas plant in Bursa, Turkey. US-bound vehicles will then pass through the Baltimore Transformation Center for market-specific adaptations before reaching dealerships. Ram expects the first units to arrive during the first quarter of 2027.