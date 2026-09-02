The Ram Chassis Cab Night Edition is the “darkest” rolling business card

Anyone who actually makes a living out in the field knows the routine: every other week, Jeep drops yet another special-edition Wrangler equipped with bronze wheels, a fancy sunset decal, and a dream. Meanwhile, the heavy-duty work truck sitting on the job site looks identical to the base model that rolled off the assembly line back in 2011. Ram has finally decided that hardworking contractors deserve a little vanity, too. Enter the new Night Edition package for the Ram Chassis Cab 3500, 4500, and 5500, bringing a touch of sinister, asphalt-pounding style to the unglamorous world of commercial vehicles.

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Instead of hiding behind fleet-white paint and cheap plastic trim, the Night Edition swaps out the boredom for serious street presence. You get body-color front bumpers, matching grille surrounds, color-keyed wheel arches, and sleek door handles. To complete the blacked-out aesthetic, Ram threw in a dark inner grille, black badging, murdered-out wheels, and a Sport Performance hood that gives these heavy-duty haulers an aggressively mean silhouette.

Appropriately enough, Ram chose the Farm Progress Show in Iowa for the package’s official debut. There was no velvet rope or red carpet in sight. Just corn, mud, and the exact demographic that buys these heavy-duty rigs by the dozen.

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Underneath all that dark drama, the mechanical hardware remains strictly business. Buyers can still choose between the trusted 6.4-liter Hemi V8 pushing 375 HP and 581 Nm of torque, or the legendary 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel inline-six delivering 360 HP and a massive 1,083 Nm of torque. Because when you are hauling gross combination weight ratings near the legal limit, paint jobs do not pull trailers.

Priced at $2,195 on Big Horn trims with Level 1 or Level 2 equipment packages and dropping to $1,695 on the upscale Laramie, order banks open in the fourth quarter with initial deliveries scheduled before the end of the year.

Ram CEO Matt VanDyke called the vehicle a “rolling representation of your business.” It sounds like quintessential corporate marketing speak, but he actually hit on a universal truth: for small business owners and independent contractors, your truck is your brand identity.