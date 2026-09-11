Stellantis drops the bomb: Jeep redesigns coming in 2027, Ram SUV confirmed for 2028

At the Jefferies Global Industrials Conference in New York, Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa decided it was time to spell out the future for the two cash cows keeping the empire afloat: Ram and Jeep.

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Stellantis isn’t looking to reinvent the wheel. Instead, they are doubling down on what American buyers love most: oversized, profit-heavy utility vehicles that barely fit in a standard Suburban garage.

The headliner of Filosa’s presentation was the official confirmation of a brand-new, full-size Ram SUV set to arrive in 2028. While Ram built its legacy on rugged pickups designed to haul heavy loads and driver egos, Stellantis wants to crash the party in lucrative family-hauler territory currently dominated by the Chevy Tahoe and Ford Expedition. Filosa even joked about potential nameplates, proving the project is far past the back-of-a-napkin stage.

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Specifics on platforms, powertrains, or target markets remain locked in Auburn Hills vaults, but committing to a firm 2028 launch shows a clear blueprint for global expansion beyond North American highways.

Meanwhile, Jeep isn’t sitting idle while Ram steals the spotlight. The legendary off-road brand is prepping a massive product wave for 2027, slating substantial overhauls for three of its most critical pillars: the Grand Cherokee, Wrangler, and Gladiator. Filosa hinted that these updates will go far beyond a timid mid-cycle bumper refresh or decorative decal package. Instead, expect meaningful engineering updates designed to protect Jeep’s status in high-profit segments.

Starting in 2028, Jeep will launch an even more aggressive off-road offensive. Stellantis recognizes that dirty tires yield clean profit margins, and in today’s ruthless automotive landscape, authentic trail capability is one of the few advantages software-driven competitors can’t easily replicate.

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Filosa’s NYC presentation was a masterclass in corporate reality: focus on what makes money, expand into high-margin territory, and keep the enthusiast fanbase hungry. Whether suburban driveways actually need another leviathan Ram SUV is secondary. If it prints money for Stellantis, it gets built.