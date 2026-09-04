A 5.7-liter HEMI Ram 1500 Laramie can be yours for under $35,000

A 2015 Ram 1500 Laramie is for sale in Germany at €29,990, or about $34,800 at the current exchange rate. The black pickup has covered 126,000 km, or roughly 78,300 miles, and uses the naturally aspirated 5.7-liter HEMI V8. Autocenter Gehrmann in Rudolstadt is offering the truck with four-wheel drive and a well-equipped Laramie trim that includes ventilated seats and a sunroof.

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This 2015 Ram 1500 Laramie packs a HEMI V8 for about $34,800

The truck received its first registration in October 2015, and the dealer says it has no accident history. The asking price includes a fresh service before delivery, while an additional used-vehicle warranty costs extra. Service records and import documentation therefore remain important when assessing how the pickup has been used and maintained during almost 11 years on the road.

The Laramie cabin separates this truck from more basic work-oriented versions by placing much greater emphasis on passenger comfort. Black leather seats offer power adjustment, while the front seats provide both heating and ventilation. Rear passengers also get heated seats, and the steering wheel includes heating as well.

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Dual-zone automatic climate control allows the driver and front passenger to choose different temperatures. A sunroof, navigation system and DAB radio complete an equipment list that makes the truck comfortable enough for long-distance driving as well as everyday work.

A rearview camera and parking sensors on both bumpers help the driver manage the Ram’s size during low-speed maneuvers. The truck also has a fixed tow hitch, adding another layer of utility alongside the cargo bed, although buyers should check the documentation to confirm the towing limits that apply to this specific example.

According to the listing, the engine produces about 395 hp, and works with an automatic transmission. A proper test drive should focus on the transmission and four-wheel-drive system as much as the V8 itself, especially when evaluating the overall mechanical condition of a truck with this mileage.

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The €29,990 asking price, about $34,800, sits at less than half the €62,900, or roughly $73,100, that Auto Bild reported in 2016 for a new Ram 1500 Crew Cab Laramie. The 5.7-liter HEMI later disappeared from the lineup for the 2025 model year before Ram brought it back for 2026 following strong customer demand.