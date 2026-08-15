Ram Rumble Bee SRT loses its bed and turns into a huge performance SUV

The Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT loses its cargo bed and turns into a massive full-size SUV, bringing its 777-hp HEMI V8 into a segment dominated by models such as the Cadillac Escalade-V. The transformation exists only as an independent render and has no connection to Ram’s product plans, but it starts from the proportions and mechanical layout of the pickup the automaker recently introduced.

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Ram Rumble Bee SRT becomes a huge 777-hp SUV in this render

The render keeps the front end and forward bodywork of the Rumble Bee SRT, including the large hood intake needed to cool the supercharged V8. The transformation begins behind the front doors, where the wheelbase grows and the rear doors become larger to create a cabin better suited to a luxury SUV. The pickup bed disappears and gives way to an enclosed cargo area directly connected to the passenger compartment.

The rear section has been completely redesigned and now features a full-width light bar integrated into the tailgate, while the upper portion ends with a subtle roof spoiler. The overall shape remains far bulkier than that of a typical SUV and makes no attempt to hide its pickup origins. Instead, it uses the Ram 1500’s width to create the kind of road presence associated with large American body-on-frame SUVs.

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The render does not introduce a unique technical specification of its own. Instead, it borrows the production Rumble Bee SRT’s mechanical package. Its supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 delivers 777 hp, allowing the real pickup to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. Ram also quotes a top speed of 170 mph.

Putting that level of performance into an SUV would require far more than the visual changes shown in the images. The longer wheelbase, extended roofline, extra weight and different weight distribution would call for a fresh chassis tune, revised brakes and additional aerodynamic work. Ram also has not announced any enclosed SUV derivative of the Rumble Bee family.

Even so, the digital concept shows how easily the new pickup’s design could adapt to a different body style without losing its identity. Ram is also developing its first SUV, so it is not impossible that renders like this could end up closer than expected to the direction of the brand’s upcoming utility vehicle.