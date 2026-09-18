New Jeep Renegade project takes shape with two models and a multi-energy range

Jeep could split the lineup of the model expected to replace the Renegade, offering a boxier SUV alongside a second version with a more sloping roofline and rear end. Stellantis is expected to build the new model at its Tychy plant in Poland, with production reportedly starting between late 2028 and early 2029.

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Jeep Renegade successor may split into boxy SUV and fastback versions

The two body styles would target different design preferences. The more conventional version would retain a chunky, geometric profile closely linked to the current Renegade’s identity. The second would adopt a sleeker silhouette closer to a fastback, following a strategy similar to the one Fiat plans to use with the Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback.

Within the Jeep lineup, the new SUV would sit between the Avenger and Compass. Early reports suggest it will grow beyond the current Renegade, although no dimensions have surfaced yet to show exactly how much larger it could become. The name also remains uncertain, since Jeep has not confirmed whether the Renegade badge will continue into the next generation.

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Development will reportedly center on the STLA One platform, an architecture Stellantis plans to use across several compact models. Its flexibility would allow Jeep to offer different powertrains depending on market requirements. The full multi-energy lineup remains unknown, but an electric version appears likely.

The Polish factory would therefore become the industrial base for a model Jeep also hopes to use beyond Europe. In European markets, the new SUV would continue the Renegade’s role as an accessible entry point for customers who want something larger than the Avenger but smaller than the Compass.

Jeep has not shown the production model yet, while the renderings published so far only imagine what it could look like. If the brand goes ahead with a fastback version, it would mark a clear departure from the current Renegade formula by pairing the familiar boxy body style with a much sleeker alternative.