Jeep and Harley-Davidson team up for European Bike Week 2026

The new Jeep Compass 4xe was among the models on display at European Bike Week 2026, where Jeep joined Harley-Davidson with a selection of vehicles and test-drive activities. The Austrian event gave Jeep the opportunity to introduce the new-generation SUV to visitors from across Europe while continuing the partnership the two brands revived this year.

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New Jeep Compass 4xe and e-Hybrid take center stage at European Bike Week

The Compass significantly expands its powertrain lineup thanks to the STLA Medium platform. Alongside the e-Hybrid, Jeep offers a plug-in hybrid and several fully electric versions, including the range-topping Compass 4xe with all-wheel drive and 370 hp.

On the 4xe, one electric motor on each axle provides all-wheel drive, while a 96.1-kWh battery delivers a claimed WLTP range of more than 600 kilometers, or about 373 miles. In this case, the 4xe badge identifies a fully electric Compass, separating it from the plug-in hybrid model offered in the same lineup.

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The Compass Plug-In Hybrid produces 222 hp, combining a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine with electric assistance. Jeep quotes an electric-only range of up to 94 kilometers, or roughly 58 miles, while the combustion engine allows drivers to cover longer distances without relying entirely on charging stops.

Jeep also brought the Compass e-Hybrid and Avenger 4xe to the event, giving visitors the chance to explore several versions of the lineup. Test drives ran alongside the static display throughout the six-day event.

European Bike Week took place in Carinthia, Austria, in the area between Villach and the Faaker See and Ossiacher See lakes. Free admission and an international audience make the event a natural setting for the two brands, which have chosen major enthusiast gatherings as a way to meet customers directly.

The joint program, called Seeking Adventure, has already included events in Italy, Portugal and Austria during 2026. According to the figures released by the organizers, the program has reached as many as 200,000 people overall, a total that refers to the entire initiative rather than the Austrian event alone.

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The calendar will continue with two more events in Italy. International Ladies of Harley will take place in Pescara on October 3, followed by the H.O.G. Winter Meeting in Genoa on November 28. The partnership will therefore continue beyond the summer event season, while the new Compass is already available to order across Europe.