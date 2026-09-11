The current-generation two-door Jeep Wrangler is ending its run in Japan with the Rubicon Final Edition, limited to just 140 units. Jeep began selling the special edition through its official Japanese dealer network on September 10, 2026, with a price of ¥8.99 million, including taxes, or about $58,500 at the current exchange rate. The farewell edition arrives as Jeep celebrates its 85th anniversary.

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Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Final Edition marks the end of the two-door model in Japan

Jeep gave the Rubicon Final Edition a more uniform exterior treatment through the Rubicon Appearance Package. The hardtop and extended fender flares match the body color, and buyers can choose between only two finishes. Jeep will build 50 examples in Bright White and another 90 in Anvil, making the gray color the more common of the two.

The short-wheelbase configuration still offers clear advantages off-road. The shorter distance between the axles helps the Wrangler negotiate rocks and sharp changes in terrain, while the compact body makes narrow trails easier to manage. Those characteristics separate the two-door model from the longer Wrangler and can also make everyday maneuvering easier.

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The Rubicon specification keeps the hardware aimed at difficult trails, starting with the Rock-Trac four-wheel-drive system and its 4:1 low-range ratio. That gearing allows the driver to move slowly and control torque more precisely when the terrain demands it. Front and rear locking differentials add another advantage when grip varies significantly from one wheel to another.

An electronic sway-bar disconnect also forms part of the package. The system gives the suspension more freedom of movement and helps the tires stay in contact with the ground over heavily uneven terrain. A body-on-frame structure completes the setup, allowing the Final Edition to retain the same core off-road hardware that defines the Rubicon.

The Rubicon name comes from California’s famous Rubicon Trail, which has long served as a reference point for Jeep’s most off-road-focused models. On the Final Edition, that equipment combines with the short two-door body, bringing its proportions closer to the earliest Jeeps.

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Jeep’s 85th anniversary therefore coincides with the end of one of the Wrangler’s most traditional configurations in Japan. Buyers there will have a final choice between white and gray before the two-door model officially leaves the local lineup.