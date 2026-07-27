Fiat wants to conquer the world with Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback

To celebrate its 127th anniversary, Fiat decided against the usual boring commemorative plaque or a slice of dry cake. Instead, the iconic Italian automaker launched a pair of global contenders named after North America’s most fearsome apex predator: the Fiat Grizzly and the Grizzly Fastback.

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These two new models carry a massive responsibility. Built on Stellantis’ cost-effective Smart Car platform, the Grizzly twins are tasked with expanding Fiat’s global footprint across Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Rather than burning cash developing tailored regional models like its competitors, Fiat is betting everything on one versatile, modular family recipe to conquer four continents simultaneously.

While both vehicles share the same mechanical backbone, they cater to two very different breeds of drivers. The standard Fiat Grizzly is the sensible sibling. Spanning 4.4 meters in length, it opts for a traditional, boxy SUV silhouette designed for maximum daily utility. It is aimed square at practical families who need to haul kids, groceries, and strollers around cramped city streets.

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On the flip side, the Grizzly Fastback turns up the visual flair. Stretching slightly longer to 4.5 meters, it trades the boxy roofline for a sweeping, coupe-like tail. Surprisingly, Fiat managed to pull off this sloped aesthetic without sacrificing interior space, endowing the Fastback with a massive 600-liter trunk.

Underneath the hood, Fiat keeps things strictly pragmatic. Powertrain choices span gasoline, mild-hybrid, and fully electric setups, delivering outputs of up to 145 HP, hardly terrifying predator territory, but plenty energetic for daily commuting. Depending on the market, buyers can select between manual or automatic transmissions, choose from seven vibrant exterior paint options, and enjoy an updated suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Both models will make their public debut at the Paris Motor Show this October, followed by an official commercial launch in the fourth quarter of 2026. Whether naming a budget-friendly global crossover after a terrifying bear works out remains to be seen, but Fiat is certainly stepping out of its comfort zone.