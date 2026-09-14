Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk turns up the aggression with Waido tuning

Waido Kits has created a dramatic body transformation for the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, widening the SUV and redesigning many of its exterior elements. The tuner recently showcased the look through digital images of a blue Trackhawk. While the vehicle shown in the images is a render, Waido actually offers the body kit through its catalog.

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Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk gets an even more aggressive makeover from Waido

The biggest changes appear along the sides, where much wider fender flares connect with more pronounced side skirts. The wider body gives the Trackhawk a lower, more aggressive stance, which the render emphasizes with oversized wheels and a lowered suspension. Waido does not specify whether those two elements come with the package or simply illustrate one possible configuration.

The hood introduces one of the kit’s most distinctive features. A large central opening sits between two vents separated by a vertical section. Below it, the Grand Cherokee retains Jeep’s familiar seven-slot grille, but a large splitter and additional bumper elements significantly change the appearance of the front end. Extra daytime running lights also occupy the side openings and alter the SUV’s lighting signature.

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At the rear, Waido reshapes the areas where the bumper meets the wider fenders to accommodate the increased body width. A more prominent diffuser dominates the lower section, while the tailgate gains a different trim element from the standard Trackhawk. The upper spoiler appears to retain its factory shape.

In the render, blue paint contrasts with dark surfaces that mimic the appearance of forged carbon fiber. The combination highlights the splitter, hood details and rear components and makes the changes easier to distinguish from the standard bodywork. The images focus primarily on appearance and do not provide any figures for possible aerodynamic improvements.

The Trackhawk already starts with serious performance. Its 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 produces around 707 hp and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque. Jeep quoted a 0-60 mph time of about 3.5 seconds for the factory model.

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Waido has not announced any engine upgrades or additional power as part of the package. The kit therefore focuses on transforming the appearance of the previous-generation Grand Cherokee Trackhawk without changing the performance figures of the original powertrain.