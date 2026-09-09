Jeep Avenger hits more than 5,000 orders in Brazil in only 10 days

Jeep collected more than 5,000 orders for the Avenger during its first 10 days on sale in Brazil, with demand spread across all available versions. Sales opened on August 20, and Jeep says the launch also increased showroom traffic for the rest of its lineup. Deliveries and the first registrations will begin in September.

Advertisement

Jeep Avenger passes 5,000 orders in Brazil after only 10 days

The impact became especially visible during the final part of August, which Jeep executives described as the brand’s strongest commercial period in the last five years. That result includes Avenger orders that have not yet turned into delivered vehicles, however, so it does not represent a record based only on monthly registrations.

Hugo Domingues, head of Jeep in South America, credited the new compact SUV with accelerating sales during the final days of the month. Fernando Varela, head of Stellantis Brazil commercial operations and light commercial vehicles in South America, also confirmed strong dealer traffic from the moment Jeep opened the order books. He pointed to September as the first month in which Avenger registrations will appear in official licensing data.

Advertisement

The Compass still leads the Jeep models highlighted in the monthly results, with 4,546 registrations in August and 36,435 since the beginning of the year. Those figures keep it in first place among midsize SUVs in Brazil during 2026 and make it the only model in the segment to exceed 36,000 units. Jeep also notes that the Compass has led this category for nine consecutive years.

The Renegade added 3,039 registrations in August. Jeep highlighted the contribution from its mild-hybrid MHEV powertrains but did not disclose their exact share of the total. The Commander reached 1,091 units and continues to lead the seven-seat SUV segment. Overall, Jeep has sold around 75,000 vehicles in Brazil since the start of 2026.

In September, the dealer network will handle both the first Avenger deliveries and a new promotional initiative for models already in showrooms. The Jeep Go campaign will cover the Renegade, Compass and Commander, with purchase conditions to follow separately. Jeep will therefore support the new Avenger launch while also promoting the three SUVs that carried most of the brand’s volume through the first eight months of the year.