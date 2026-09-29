This 1986 Chrysler LeBaron wagon has just 3,900 miles and is looking for a new owner

A 1986 Chrysler LeBaron Town & Country is listed for $22,000 after covering just 3,900 miles. The station wagon advertised by LowMilesNoMiles keeps the unmistakable look of an American family car from the era, but under the hood sits a 2.2-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Its remarkably low mileage and decades spent in a climate-controlled environment help explain why this example stands apart from the many LeBarons that spent years serving as ordinary family transportation.

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A 1986 Chrysler LeBaron wagon with just 3,900 miles is up for sale

Chrysler offered turbocharged engines on several models that had little to do with traditional sports coupes. In this case, the engine works with an automatic transmission and sends power to the front wheels, keeping the car suitable for everyday use. Buyers could therefore choose a livelier family wagon without giving up the spacious body and comfort-focused equipment that defined the Town & Country.

Black paint highlights the wood-look side panels, while chrome trim complements the squared-off body without trying to disguise the car’s age. The cabin retains the soft, comfortable atmosphere expected from a wagon designed partly for long trips. Power windows, power locks and power-adjustable mirrors add convenience, while air conditioning joins a load-leveling suspension system on the equipment list.

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According to the seller, the car’s story began when a husband bought it for his wife. She reportedly drove it for only about 1,500 miles before becoming ill, after which the LeBaron spent roughly 30 years stored at a Chrysler dealership. That history, as described in the listing, helps explain the huge gap between the car’s age and the mileage showing on the odometer.

Getting the wagon back on the road required work aimed mostly at the effects of long-term storage. The fuel tank received replacement, along with new tires and brake-system service. The owner also addressed belts and hoses and changed the fluids before returning the car to use. Long-term storage kept the mileage low, but it did not eliminate the need for maintenance.

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This LeBaron does not rely on the performance appeal of more collectible Mopars. Its attraction instead comes from the chance to own a family-oriented Chrysler that survived with exceptionally little use. The $22,000 asking price applies specifically to this example and should not serve as a general valuation for the model.

The seller lists only a few modifications, including a Sony Bluetooth stereo installed because the original radio no longer works. The factory unit still comes with the car.