Alfa Romeo’s American dream at risk: its future increasingly uncertain

Alfa Romeo returned to the United States in 2015, after several years of poor sales results. Now, almost ten years after its return, history seems to be repeating itself for the Biscione. In 2024, so far, Alfa Romeo has sold only 6,800 vehicles in the US, the lowest sales figure since 2016. Back then, most sales were from the Alfa Romeo 4C, a two-seater sports car priced at around $60,000 in the United States. Today, with the advent of SUVs and electric cars, the market is more uncertain than ever. In recent weeks, Alfa Romeo has withdrawn the Giulia Quadrifoglio from the United States, which will only return with the arrival of the new generation. Moreover, the growing pressure from Stellantis, which will evaluate the future of all its brands in 2026, only worsens the situation.

Alfa Romeo becomes increasingly invisible in the United States

All Stellantis brands are struggling at the moment, especially in the United States and Europe. The transition to electric cars is creating market uncertainty, but the automotive group led by Carlos Tavares, at least until early 2026, must also deal with inventories full of unsold cars, layoffs, possible strikes, and more.

In the third quarter of 2024, Stellantis recorded a 20% decline compared to the same period in 2023. Quintessential American brands like Jeep and Ram recorded declines of 6% and 19% respectively. Alfa Romeo fared even worse, recording a 29% decline compared to 2023. The problem, even in the case of the Biscione, is the low demand for vehicles. A recent video showing an Alfa Romeo dealership in the United States, open but completely unstaffed, was surprising.

According to CarEdge data, Alfa Romeo could cover 193 days of sales with cars in inventory. The Tonale, available in the United States since 2023 in a Plug-in version, has helped to mitigate the sharp decline recorded by Stelvio and Giulia. New generations of these two will debut on the market in 2025 and 2026 respectively and will be based on the STLA Large platform, the same used for Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S.

Although only electric versions and one with a range extender, with a range of about 1,000 km, were initially planned, in recent days the former CEO of Alfa Romeo, Jean Philippe Imparato, stated that versions with combustion engines could also arrive. The Alfa Romeo Junior, the brand’s new B-SUV that has already registered 10,000 orders in Europe, should also debut in the United States. Under the guidance of new CEO Santo Ficili, the Biscione brand will have to prove its worth, or the American dream risks ending once and for all.