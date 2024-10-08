The 5 fastest Alfa Romeo cars ever: none match the Giulia Quadrifoglio

Alfa Romeo is synonymous with prestige, class, elegance, power, and above all, sportiness. Over the years, several cars have entered the market that have won the hearts of enthusiasts, not only for their design but also for their power and speed. But which are the fastest? Leaving aside the recent 33 Stradale, as well as the original from 1967 that reached 290 km/h, these are the fastest Alfa Romeos.

Alfa Romeo GTV

Some consider this the most beautiful car in the world. The 2003 model of the Biscione’s coupé, thanks to its 3.2 V6 24V engine with 240 horsepower, reached a top speed of 254 km/h. It accelerated from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds.

Alfa Romeo 4C

Also a two-seater like the GTV, this is one of the Biscione’s cars most appreciated by Alfa Romeo enthusiasts. The thrust came from a 1.7-liter turbo engine, which allowed the 4C to reach a top speed of 257 km/h. Thanks also to its reduced weight, under 1,000 kg, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h took just 4.5 seconds.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio 2023

The automaker’s SUV, which will debut next year with a new generation that’s fully electric with a range extender, is equipped with a 2.9-liter V6 engine delivering 520 horsepower. This allows the SUV to reach a top speed of 285 km/h and sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds.

Alfa Romeo 8C

Available in both Competizione and Spider versions, the Alfa Romeo 8C reached 292 km/h in the former and 295 km/h in the latter. The thrust came from a 4.7-liter V8 engine with 450 horsepower developed by Ferrari. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h took 4 seconds.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023

The Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 is the fastest car ever from the brand, as it can reach a top speed of 307 km/h. The engine is the same as the Stelvio Quadrifoglio, thus a 2.9-liter V6 with 520 horsepower. The results simply improve thanks to lower weight and more work on aerodynamics. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h occurs in 3.9 seconds.