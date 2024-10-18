Alfa Romeo Junior: already over 10,000 orders in Europe according to the CEO

Santo Ficili, the new CEO of Alfa Romeo and Maserati, explained in a recent interview with Quattroruote that the launches scheduled for the next three years are already well-defined. Among the upcoming new releases are the new generations of Stelvio and Giulia, which will debut on the market in 2025 and 2026 respectively, followed by the new Alfa Romeo Tonale. Moreover, Ficili revealed that the Alfa Romeo Junior has already collected over 10,000 orders in Europe, generating great satisfaction among dealers.

Is Alfa Romeo Junior already a success? More than 10,000 orders for the brand’s new B-SUV

This is excellent news for the brand, which recently published extremely disappointing sales figures. The B-SUV Junior, available in both hybrid and 100% electric versions, was presented on April 10th and will be the big novelty for the brand this year. The new entry-level Alfa Romeo will therefore have the task of boosting the Biscione’s sales and regaining market share lost over the past year.

The B-SUV, which is produced at the Stellantis plant in Tychy, Poland, will sell between 50,000 and 70,000 units per year, according to the brand’s former CEO, Jean Philippe Imparato. It is currently only available in Europe, but in the past, there was talk of a possible debut in the United States. However, only the electric version should arrive there. Its arrival in this market has not yet been mentioned, but with the arrival of the new CEO Santo Ficili, more information could be revealed in the coming months.

Ficili‘s intention is to “bring Alfa Romeo and Maserati back to where they deserve to be“. Regarding Stelvio and Giulia, previously only electric versions and one with a range extender were planned, which will bring the range to about 1,000 km on a single charge. However, it seems there’s a possibility that the new generations will also come to market with internal combustion engines. This is certainly great news for enthusiasts.