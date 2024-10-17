New Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia with ICE? CEO hints at possibility

In recent weeks, the now former CEO of Alfa Romeo, Jean Philippe Imparato, had stated that the new generation of Stelvio would arrive on the market only in electric versions and one with a range extender, which will extend the range up to 1,000 km on a single charge. However, according to a recent interview with AutoExpress Magazine, it seems there is still hope that both Stelvio and Giulia may also come with pure gasoline or hybrid engines.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, will the new generations not be only electric? There’s hope

“It’s not a problem to adapt to alternative powertrains. Ficili has the flexibility to do so,” Imparato stated, mentioning the new CEO of the Biscione. The reference is also to Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, on which the new generations of Stelvio and Giulia will be based, set to debut on the market in 2025 and 2026 respectively. This platform, in fact, is compatible with both internal combustion engines and electric motors.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be the first car in Europe to use this platform, already used in the United States for the new Dodge Charger and the Jeep Wagoneer S, the brand’s first fully electric vehicle. It’s a platform designed for D and E segment vehicles. But which engines could the new Stelvio and Giulia use, if combustion engine alternatives were ever to be offered?

Among the hypotheses is the Hurricane engine, a 3.0-liter biturbo with more than 500 HP. This will be used for the Charger SIXPACK, the combustion version of the muscle car coming by the end of 2025. This could potentially be used for the Quadrifoglio versions of Stelvio and Giulia. Regarding hybrid options, the 1.3-liter 4-cylinder 280 horsepower PHEV engine already used in the Tonale is not to be excluded. The alternatives are there and, surely, enthusiasts will cross their fingers, hoping that combustion versions will also arrive on the market.