Stellantis: third quarter 2024 sales in the United States are a disaster

Stellantis recorded a sharp decline in sales in the United States in the third quarter of 2024. The automotive group reported 305,294 vehicles sold in the third quarter of 2024. In total, sales in the United States decreased by 20% year-over-year. Market share increased month-over-month during the third quarter from 7.2% in July to 8% in September, while inventory was reduced by 50,000 units (-11.6%).

“At the beginning of the third quarter, we introduced an aggressive incentive program across our entire U.S. brand portfolio which, with competitive updates made in August and September, led to a reduction in dealer inventory of over 50,000 units through the end of the quarter, down 11.6%,” said Matt Thompson, head of U.S. retail sales. “These incentives, which will continue through the end of the year, also helped drive total share growth in the third quarter from 7.2% in July to 8% in September. We continue to take the necessary actions to drive sales and prepare our dealer network and consumers for the arrival of 2025 models.”

Regarding individual Stellantis brands, among the positive aspects, total U.S. sales of the Jeep Compass increased by 71%. Total U.S. sales of the Jeep Wagoneer increased by 3%. In total, Jeep brand sales in the United States increased by 4% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of the year. The Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe remain the #1 and #2 best-selling plug-in hybrid models in the United States, respectively.

Jeep Wrangler 4xe sold 10,866 units, while Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe recorded 3,019 units sold. Total commercial fleet channel sales of the Ram Heavy Duty 2500 and 3500 in the third quarter increased by 26% year-over-year. Total and retail sales of the Ram brand in the United States increased by 3% and 7% respectively in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of the year.

Regarding Fiat, sales in the United States increased by 118% in the third quarter thanks to the launch of the Fiat 500e. The brand has just announced a new incentive offer for the brand-new, fully electric 500e to further democratize mobility, in addition to launching a brilliant new promotional spot comparing it to the Tesla Cybertruck. Finally, we also note that Alfa Romeo Tonale, the brand’s first electrified offering introduced to the market in the second half of 2023, sold 1,122 units.