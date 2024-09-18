New Alfa Romeo Stelvio to debut in EREV version with 1,000 km range

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will arrive in 2025 and will be based on the new STLA Large platform from Stellantis Group. The new generation will also be electric. According to the latest rumors, there was a possibility that the new SUV could also be offered with hybrid powertrains since the platform supports this configuration. Apparently, the new model will not actually be just 100% electric because the automaker’s plans include the launch of another variant as well. However, it will not have a traditional hybrid powertrain.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025 will debut on the market in a range extender variant

Jean-Philippe Imparato, during the presentation of the new global hub for commercial vehicles at the Mirafiori Automotive Park 2030 in Turin, Italy, also discussed the future Stelvio. Apparently, the company is also working on an EREV version of the new SUV.

Therefore, the new SUV will also be offered in a variant that always has an electric powertrain whose energy will not only be provided by a battery but also by an internal combustion engine used exclusively as a generator. This way, it’s not only possible to extend the vehicle’s range without resorting to large capacity batteries but also reduce range anxiety for customers who still don’t trust 100% electric powertrains. According to Imparato, the EREV version of the future Stelvio will have a total range of 1,000 km.

The 100% electric model will, however, offer significant specifications. There’s talk of a range of 700 km, electric motors from 250 to 1,000 HP, and reduced charging times. There won’t be a traditional Hybrid version, however. This choice was made because it would bring the average CO2 emissions of the range too high. The news of a Stelvio EREV is certainly interesting. We can only wait to learn more. With the debut scheduled for next year, more details will certainly arrive in the coming months.