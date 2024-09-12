Jeep Wagoneer S EV won’t be launched until it’s “perfect”

In recent years, Jeep has remained more in the shadows, with an aging model range and declining sales. In general, all American brands under Stellantis, including Jeep, Ram, Dodge, and Chrysler, have been struggling. To try to catch up with the competition, Jeep has introduced its first electric SUV, the Wagoneer S. However, it seems that its debut may still be a while away. Antonio Filosa, CEO of the brand, has stated that the vehicle will not debut on the market “until it’s perfect.”

Jeep Wagoneer S, its debut could be delayed until it’s “perfect”

Filosa, who took on the role of Jeep CEO last year, has a very difficult task: to bring the brand back to the sales levels of past years. But that’s not all: the car manufacturer has set itself the goal of surpassing one million sales in its home market, the United States. Sales in the American market have declined after the end of production of the Cherokee and Renegade.

These models have been replaced by more expensive models, such as Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, and soon the electric version Wagoneer S should also enter the range. However, higher prices are not attracting the previous clientele. For this reason, Jeep is also developing new, more accessible electric models, coming in the next few years.

With its first electric vehicle, however, Jeep does not intend to make any missteps. Everything must be perfect, to avoid making mistakes like other car manufacturers. The spotlight is on electric vehicles, and even a single mistake could be costly to their reputation. “It has the responsibility of being the first electric Jeep vehicle in the history of the North American market, the most important market,” Filosa said. “The quality must be perfect, and I know we’re close, but close is not enough. Timing is very important, but not as much as offering customers a perfect car that will give us the privilege of purchasing this SUV.” Jeep Wagoneer S was supposed to make its debut by the end of 2024, but at this point, it could slip to the first months of 2025 or, at least, until it’s “perfect.”