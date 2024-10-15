Preview of the new 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona Pursuit unveiled

Dodge posted a teaser of the new 2025 Charger Daytona Pursuit on social media a few weeks ago. The image showed a Charger Daytona with police livery, fueling speculation that the world’s first electric muscle car would be available to police stations in North America. Since then, no further updates had been released, until now.

2025 Dodge Charger Daytona Pursuit: A preview of the version for police departments unveiled

The first Dodge Charger Pursuit was introduced to police station fleets in 2006, and starting in 2012, when Ford discontinued the Crown Victoria Police Interceptor, the Charger became the preferred vehicle for police departments. Available in rear-wheel drive (RWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) versions with the powerful 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine, it has been ideal for highway patrols and challenging police tasks for years, building a solid reputation thanks to a combination of performance and versatility.

Now, thanks to MoparInsiders, we have previews of the new Dodge Charger Daytona Pursuit, with production expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025. This will be available in an electric version, while the standard 2025 Charger will offer the 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane I6 internal combustion engine with 420 horsepower and all-wheel drive. The electric version, the Charger Daytona R/T, will offer 315 miles of range (506 km) and 456 horsepower.

The presentation of this model could take place at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), one of the largest law enforcement gatherings, to be held from October 19 to 22. The event would indeed be the perfect opportunity for Dodge to present the new upcoming model to police departments. A few weeks ago, some departments were complaining about ongoing issues with their Dodge Durango fleet, while others were lamenting the inefficiency of Teslas. The Charger Daytona could be an excellent alternative, both in its electric and internal combustion versions.